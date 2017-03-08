Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic March 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Famous Scandinavian has a dog
|GREATDANE
|Stumbles on journeys
|TRIPS
|Croat turned performer
|ACTOR
|Regard for diocese
|SEE
|Speaking about food
|PEA
|A study in port
|ADEN
|Man declined old wife
|FELLOW
|Learns about English retreat from entanglement
|SNARL
|A note changed into operation
|ACTION
|Mean to alter last word
|AMEN
|Witness initially rings court
|WOO
|British artist in underwear
|BRA
|Animal from eastern country
|ELAND
|Almost evaluate fools
|ASSES
|Ten meagre changes to harmony
|AGREEMENT
|Lift gets more money
|RAISE
|Collapsed round part of church
|APSE
|Wrong padre, right retailer
|DRAPER
|Worker confused a student of labour
|NATAL
|Plan to start game off
|STRATAGEM
|Avian observation post
|CROWSNEST
|No pines used to make boarding house
|PENSION
|Vendors, say, of underground rooms
|CELLARS
|Cooler enthusiast
|FAN
|Improvise some pasta
|NOODLE
|Want to work with German dialect
|TWANG
|Artisan’s mother and child
|MASON
|Lamb cooked for comfort
|BALM