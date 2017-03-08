Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Famous Scandinavian has a dog GREATDANE
Stumbles on journeys TRIPS
Croat turned performer ACTOR
Regard for diocese SEE
Speaking about food PEA
A study in port ADEN
Man declined old wife FELLOW
Learns about English retreat from entanglement SNARL
A note changed into operation ACTION
Mean to alter last word AMEN
Witness initially rings court WOO
British artist in underwear BRA
Animal from eastern country ELAND
Almost evaluate fools ASSES
Ten meagre changes to harmony AGREEMENT
Lift gets more money RAISE
Collapsed round part of church APSE
Wrong padre, right retailer DRAPER
Worker confused a student of labour NATAL
Plan to start game off STRATAGEM
Avian observation post CROWSNEST
No pines used to make boarding house PENSION
Vendors, say, of underground rooms CELLARS
Cooler enthusiast FAN
Improvise some pasta NOODLE
Want to work with German dialect TWANG
Artisan’s mother and child MASON
Lamb cooked for comfort BALM