Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 11th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Free towns around national park
|NEWFOREST
|A team out of earshot
|ASIDE
|Racket is one problem
|NOISE
|Supporter of sport?
|TEE
|Started with a sailor
|TAR
|Need to rearrange garden
|EDEN
|Somehow entrap guardian
|PARENT
|Gems for old friends
|OPALS
|Pets upset alien group
|SEPTET
|Principal sea
|MAIN
|That woman’s in the right
|HER
|Bragged about scrap
|RAG
|Furious sign
|CROSS
|Marriage in trade group
|UNION
|Blocked journalist behind table
|COUNTERED
|Chosen the Spanish tie design
|ELITE
|Release at no cost
|FREE
|Learnt about regular payment
|RENTAL
|Aspired to surround masonry spike
|SPIRE
|Hacks rave about bag
|HAVERSACK
|Rep intent on rewriting material
|PERTINENT
|Means to study toes’ layout
|DENOTES
|Athlete depicted as Roman
|OARSMAN
|Father has time for Irishman?
|PAT
|For every boy is individual
|PERSON
|Quietly stolen old picture
|PHOTO
|Lively beer with soldier
|AGILE
|Manage to get eastern symbol
|RUNE