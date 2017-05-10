Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Free towns around national park NEWFOREST
A team out of earshot ASIDE
Racket is one problem NOISE
Supporter of sport? TEE
Started with a sailor TAR
Need to rearrange garden EDEN
Somehow entrap guardian PARENT
Gems for old friends OPALS
Pets upset alien group SEPTET
Principal sea MAIN
That woman’s in the right HER
Bragged about scrap RAG
Furious sign CROSS
Marriage in trade group UNION
Blocked journalist behind table COUNTERED
Chosen the Spanish tie design ELITE
Release at no cost FREE
Learnt about regular payment RENTAL
Aspired to surround masonry spike SPIRE
Hacks rave about bag HAVERSACK
Rep intent on rewriting material PERTINENT
Means to study toes’ layout DENOTES
Athlete depicted as Roman OARSMAN
Father has time for Irishman? PAT
For every boy is individual PERSON
Quietly stolen old picture PHOTO
Lively beer with soldier AGILE
Manage to get eastern symbol RUNE