Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

Scam used by tennis player RACKET
Phase pets out STEP
Ruler in the mirror EMIR
Hear silent order LISTEN
Item moving in the fourth dimension TIME
Details of his pectorals SPEC
Fellow to turn to the Spanish petrol FUEL
Skittish about gear KIT
Silver on a stove AGA
Man’s failure, to a point DUDE
Element none used NEON
Equal with one couple PAIR
Choose to put detectives in river DECIDE
One’s oddest feature NOSE
Animals from the west EWES
Firework found in salad? ROCKET
Souvenir of pure licentiousness RELIC
Affair of the bag CASE
Nervous part of speech TENSE
Ties up venue SITE
Difficult to be sly TRICKY
Fold plate over PLEAT
Trudge like a policeman PLOD
Loosen at a French party UNDO
Tooth is able to lose first line CANINE
Enough to have beer with politician AMPLE
Beneath French and German articles UNDER
Second time holding small dessert SWEET
God of the roses EROS
Healthy in the shade PINK