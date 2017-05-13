Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Scam used by tennis player
|RACKET
|Phase pets out
|STEP
|Ruler in the mirror
|EMIR
|Hear silent order
|LISTEN
|Item moving in the fourth dimension
|TIME
|Details of his pectorals
|SPEC
|Fellow to turn to the Spanish petrol
|FUEL
|Skittish about gear
|KIT
|Silver on a stove
|AGA
|Man’s failure, to a point
|DUDE
|Element none used
|NEON
|Equal with one couple
|PAIR
|Choose to put detectives in river
|DECIDE
|One’s oddest feature
|NOSE
|Animals from the west
|EWES
|Firework found in salad?
|ROCKET
|Souvenir of pure licentiousness
|RELIC
|Affair of the bag
|CASE
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|Ties up venue
|SITE
|Difficult to be sly
|TRICKY
|Fold plate over
|PLEAT
|Trudge like a policeman
|PLOD
|Loosen at a French party
|UNDO
|Tooth is able to lose first line
|CANINE
|Enough to have beer with politician
|AMPLE
|Beneath French and German articles
|UNDER
|Second time holding small dessert
|SWEET
|God of the roses
|EROS
|Healthy in the shade
|PINK