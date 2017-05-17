Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Tidings of lightning? NEWSFLASH
Cheerful pit ponies initially found in hay HAPPY
Land is a small nuisance SPAIN
Talented with drink ALE
Fashionable joint HIP
Metropolis is only half the truth CITY
Proper to put notes before coin DECENT
Rush to get a beater WHISK
The French henchman gets some water LAGOON
Incline to be thin LEAN
Wrong about him RON
That woman’s in the right HER
Shovel for one in suit? SPADE
Nowadays have time for a proverb ADAGE
Orders yet carried out by ship DESTROYER
Old Irishman living abroad EXPAT
School yet to deal with inflammation STYE
Whips around the eyes LASHES
Form different heaps SHAPE
Make sure to lean on inventory CHECKLIST
Cases of trendy positions INSTANCES
Material makes club fold first PLYWOOD
Kept in vinegar and drunk PICKLED
Holding racket inside DIN
Frank may be the son HONEST
Page about having registered fruit GRAPE
Remove a seer forcibly ERASE
Laugh to behold a ring HALO