Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Tidings of lightning?
|NEWSFLASH
|Cheerful pit ponies initially found in hay
|HAPPY
|Land is a small nuisance
|SPAIN
|Talented with drink
|ALE
|Fashionable joint
|HIP
|Metropolis is only half the truth
|CITY
|Proper to put notes before coin
|DECENT
|Rush to get a beater
|WHISK
|The French henchman gets some water
|LAGOON
|Incline to be thin
|LEAN
|Wrong about him
|RON
|That woman’s in the right
|HER
|Shovel for one in suit?
|SPADE
|Nowadays have time for a proverb
|ADAGE
|Orders yet carried out by ship
|DESTROYER
|Old Irishman living abroad
|EXPAT
|School yet to deal with inflammation
|STYE
|Whips around the eyes
|LASHES
|Form different heaps
|SHAPE
|Make sure to lean on inventory
|CHECKLIST
|Cases of trendy positions
|INSTANCES
|Material makes club fold first
|PLYWOOD
|Kept in vinegar and drunk
|PICKLED
|Holding racket inside
|DIN
|Frank may be the son
|HONEST
|Page about having registered fruit
|GRAPE
|Remove a seer forcibly
|ERASE
|Laugh to behold a ring
|HALO