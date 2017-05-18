Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Soldierly report of high rank MARTIAL
Regaled an inspiring figure on the day AMUSED
Bad toil arranged by newspaper TABLOID
Cultivate fellow member FARM
Shout out of bravery RAVE
Relative is mostly vague UNCLE
Old house makes a lot of money PILE
Rent at new rate TEAR
Love to bother engineers ADORE
Made off with drink MEAD
Bars fellow at school RODS
Lurch and astound STAGGER
Can see improvement at meeting SEANCE
Indulges lettuce collections COSSETS
Register a fish BASS
Expert on a large old animal BUFFALO
Assembled concerning length METRE
First man to encounter a barrier ADAM
Clever story book by journalist TALENTED
Steps that may be taken LADDER
Means to declare time on Sunday AVERAGES
Free of bride RID
Stopping to put additive in shell CEASING
Gladstone’s son LAD
Equal time and distance PARSEC
Additional small traditions MORES
The others relax REST
Navy bird? WREN