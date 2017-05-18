Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Soldierly report of high rank
|MARTIAL
|Regaled an inspiring figure on the day
|AMUSED
|Bad toil arranged by newspaper
|TABLOID
|Cultivate fellow member
|FARM
|Shout out of bravery
|RAVE
|Relative is mostly vague
|UNCLE
|Old house makes a lot of money
|PILE
|Rent at new rate
|TEAR
|Love to bother engineers
|ADORE
|Made off with drink
|MEAD
|Bars fellow at school
|RODS
|Lurch and astound
|STAGGER
|Can see improvement at meeting
|SEANCE
|Indulges lettuce collections
|COSSETS
|Register a fish
|BASS
|Expert on a large old animal
|BUFFALO
|Assembled concerning length
|METRE
|First man to encounter a barrier
|ADAM
|Clever story book by journalist
|TALENTED
|Steps that may be taken
|LADDER
|Means to declare time on Sunday
|AVERAGES
|Free of bride
|RID
|Stopping to put additive in shell
|CEASING
|Gladstone’s son
|LAD
|Equal time and distance
|PARSEC
|Additional small traditions
|MORES
|The others relax
|REST
|Navy bird?
|WREN