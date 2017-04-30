Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|The French girl is permissible
|LEGAL
|Small, effeminate rogue
|SCAMP
|Produce island broadcast
|COS
|Rubbish taken to cave
|GROTTO
|Tablets get skilful
|ABLE
|Feline to get married
|TOM
|A rum is mixed, captivating a fighter
|SAMURAI
|Contestant to rent out a book
|ENTRANT
|Chewed part
|BIT
|Walk to the entrance, say
|GAIT
|Tarred work by businessman
|TRADER
|Hearsay about organ
|EAR
|Some heat from another machine
|THERM
|Word for doctor in same dictionary
|MEDIC
|Boxer is not serious
|LIGHTWEIGHT
|Perform in Clacton
|ACT
|A great deal of flotsam
|LOT
|Bream changed colour
|AMBER
|Ancient heroic trips are organised
|PREHISTORIC
|Thus get attorney a drink
|SODA
|Some resistance to old hard Frenchman
|OHM
|Betting on a spring
|SPA
|Encountered the police in London
|MET
|Fastening in wet conditions
|TWINE
|Observe a sound
|NOTE
|Three keys, that’s not good
|BAD
|Drama about an animal
|RAM
|Is more than one
|ARE