Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
The French girl is permissible LEGAL
Small, effeminate rogue SCAMP
Produce island broadcast COS
Rubbish taken to cave GROTTO
Tablets get skilful ABLE
Feline to get married TOM
A rum is mixed, captivating a fighter SAMURAI
Contestant to rent out a book ENTRANT
Chewed part BIT
Walk to the entrance, say GAIT
Tarred work by businessman TRADER
Hearsay about organ EAR
Some heat from another machine THERM
Word for doctor in same dictionary MEDIC
Boxer is not serious LIGHTWEIGHT
Perform in Clacton ACT
A great deal of flotsam LOT
Bream changed colour AMBER
Ancient heroic trips are organised PREHISTORIC
Thus get attorney a drink SODA
Some resistance to old hard Frenchman OHM
Betting on a spring SPA
Encountered the police in London MET
Fastening in wet conditions TWINE
Observe a sound NOTE
Three keys, that’s not good BAD
Drama about an animal RAM
Is more than one ARE