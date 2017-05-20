Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Endured final with journalist
|LASTED
|Incline towards nurse
|TEND
|Dreaming about some sheets
|REAM
|Promise to put pressure on sill
|PLEDGE
|Lame sort of dinner, say
|MEAL
|Race around tree
|ACER
|Total zero at sport
|SUMO
|Talk of oxygen, for example
|GAS
|Refurbished with pelt
|FUR
|Sketched prince without article
|DREW
|Beer includes old plant
|ALOE
|Dire sort of journey
|RIDE
|Frost develops around eastern wood
|FOREST
|Decorate with alcohol?
|LACE
|Bound to change diet
|TIED
|Learnt about regular payment
|RENTAL
|Students have to copy jacket part
|LAPEL
|Dish gone west
|STEW
|Imagine being armed, perhaps
|DREAM
|Dull meat recipe
|TAME
|Come out east and join
|EMERGE
|Leads off to glens
|DALES
|Manage firm exercise
|COPE
|Loosen at a French party
|UNDO
|Gently hold bed
|CRADLE
|Rifts develop initially
|FIRST
|Mention freer arrangement
|REFER
|A flat in ruins? Deadly
|FATAL
|Metal guide
|LEAD
|Air of invention
|VENT