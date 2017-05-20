Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Endured final with journalist LASTED
Incline towards nurse TEND
Dreaming about some sheets REAM
Promise to put pressure on sill PLEDGE
Lame sort of dinner, say MEAL
Race around tree ACER
Total zero at sport SUMO
Talk of oxygen, for example GAS
Refurbished with pelt FUR
Sketched prince without article DREW
Beer includes old plant ALOE
Dire sort of journey RIDE
Frost develops around eastern wood FOREST
Decorate with alcohol? LACE
Bound to change diet TIED
Learnt about regular payment RENTAL
Students have to copy jacket part LAPEL
Dish gone west STEW
Imagine being armed, perhaps DREAM
Dull meat recipe TAME
Come out east and join EMERGE
Leads off to glens DALES
Manage firm exercise COPE
Loosen at a French party UNDO
Gently hold bed CRADLE
Rifts develop initially FIRST
Mention freer arrangement REFER
A flat in ruins? Deadly FATAL
Metal guide LEAD
Air of invention VENT