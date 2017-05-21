Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hollywood can produce lingo
|LATIN
|City for cavorting pairs
|PARIS
|Sliding round top
|LID
|Grating last of cheese, following cook
|GRILLE
|Mix in prison
|STIR
|One’s lowest digit
|TOE
|Game of bridge
|PONTOON
|Rent out a book to candidate
|ENTRANT
|Thus gets wife an animal
|SOW
|Snatch new garb
|GRAB
|Vivacity of a ghost
|SPIRIT
|Started with pitch
|TAR
|Principle of reversibility?
|TENET
|Not once was nerve lost
|NEVER
|Frivolous boxer
|LIGHTWEIGHT
|I will get sick
|ILL
|See nothing in Manila
|NIL
|A riot out of proportion
|RATIO
|Spa output that’s seasonal
|SPRINGWATER
|Show mode off
|DEMO
|Juicer contains something cold
|ICE
|Appearing to have food
|PEA
|Enthusiast from Brazil, say
|NUT
|Coach in art management
|TRAIN
|Unfortunately sent home
|NEST
|Teacher back in garrison
|SIR
|Criticise deity
|PAN
|Fireman’s wrath
|IRE