Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Hollywood can produce lingo LATIN
City for cavorting pairs PARIS
Sliding round top LID
Grating last of cheese, following cook GRILLE
Mix in prison STIR
One’s lowest digit TOE
Game of bridge PONTOON
Rent out a book to candidate ENTRANT
Thus gets wife an animal SOW
Snatch new garb GRAB
Vivacity of a ghost SPIRIT
Started with pitch TAR
Principle of reversibility? TENET
Not once was nerve lost NEVER
Frivolous boxer LIGHTWEIGHT
I will get sick ILL
See nothing in Manila NIL
A riot out of proportion RATIO
Spa output that’s seasonal SPRINGWATER
Show mode off DEMO
Juicer contains something cold ICE
Appearing to have food PEA
Enthusiast from Brazil, say NUT
Coach in art management TRAIN
Unfortunately sent home NEST
Teacher back in garrison SIR
Criticise deity PAN
Fireman’s wrath IRE