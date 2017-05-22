Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Quiet, angry corsair PIRATE
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Not far from one argument NEAR
Informant at the bank TELLER
Lack a young woman MISS
Hot place in Coventry OVEN
Dog left to have a look OGLE
German has a French weapon GUN
Animal in glasses ASS
In France you double the skirt TUTU
Phase pets out STEP
It grows within street TREE
Pay to get comfortable SETTLE
Mean to change heading NAME
Damn star, exploding RATS
Sensitive offer TENDER
Plate shaped like part of a flower PETAL
Lore complicated job ROLE
Sign loner up ENROL
Equal in this amendment SAME
Church gets some jewellery to shrink CRINGE
Rinse out sap RESIN
Invested with underwear VEST
Get a new entrance GATE
Sanction, as broadcast ASSENT
Croat turned performer ACTOR
Informed group is disturbed UPSET
Pears used as a weapon SPEAR
Drinks sent east TEAS
Horse disturbing dust STUD