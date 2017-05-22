Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Quiet, angry corsair
|PIRATE
|Mark’s out of mascara
|SCAR
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Informant at the bank
|TELLER
|Lack a young woman
|MISS
|Hot place in Coventry
|OVEN
|Dog left to have a look
|OGLE
|German has a French weapon
|GUN
|Animal in glasses
|ASS
|In France you double the skirt
|TUTU
|Phase pets out
|STEP
|It grows within street
|TREE
|Pay to get comfortable
|SETTLE
|Mean to change heading
|NAME
|Damn star, exploding
|RATS
|Sensitive offer
|TENDER
|Plate shaped like part of a flower
|PETAL
|Lore complicated job
|ROLE
|Sign loner up
|ENROL
|Equal in this amendment
|SAME
|Church gets some jewellery to shrink
|CRINGE
|Rinse out sap
|RESIN
|Invested with underwear
|VEST
|Get a new entrance
|GATE
|Sanction, as broadcast
|ASSENT
|Croat turned performer
|ACTOR
|Informed group is disturbed
|UPSET
|Pears used as a weapon
|SPEAR
|Drinks sent east
|TEAS
|Horse disturbing dust
|STUD