Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Creepy-crawly prepared decent pie CENTIPEDE
Fruit that’s round, as it happens OLIVE
Call up first woman with average EVOKE
Cat to get married TOM
Study of cadences DEN
Simple point, say, to change EASY
Consented to get a vice AGREED
Danes out of range ANDES
Presented deer to journalist STAGED
Picture one prisoner ICON
Insect of character, say BEE
Mound of distortions TOR
Plant right inside African country CHARD
College no different to league UNION
Made green date recipe GENERATED
Changes order of tides EDITS
Meet up and be prolific TEEM
Promise to put pressure on sill PLEDGE
Go on about single doctor first DRONE
If censors get involved in science FORENSICS
Spanish king also pursued new friend FERDINAND
Tourist to go a very strange way VOYAGER
Form of sin overturned VERSION
Join a religious man ADD
Irritate with a hypodermic NEEDLE
Force a beat to recede ABATE
Credit myself with one felony CRIME
Aunt mad for fish TUNA