Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Creepy-crawly prepared decent pie
|CENTIPEDE
|Fruit that’s round, as it happens
|OLIVE
|Call up first woman with average
|EVOKE
|Cat to get married
|TOM
|Study of cadences
|DEN
|Simple point, say, to change
|EASY
|Consented to get a vice
|AGREED
|Danes out of range
|ANDES
|Presented deer to journalist
|STAGED
|Picture one prisoner
|ICON
|Insect of character, say
|BEE
|Mound of distortions
|TOR
|Plant right inside African country
|CHARD
|College no different to league
|UNION
|Made green date recipe
|GENERATED
|Changes order of tides
|EDITS
|Meet up and be prolific
|TEEM
|Promise to put pressure on sill
|PLEDGE
|Go on about single doctor first
|DRONE
|If censors get involved in science
|FORENSICS
|Spanish king also pursued new friend
|FERDINAND
|Tourist to go a very strange way
|VOYAGER
|Form of sin overturned
|VERSION
|Join a religious man
|ADD
|Irritate with a hypodermic
|NEEDLE
|Force a beat to recede
|ABATE
|Credit myself with one felony
|CRIME
|Aunt mad for fish
|TUNA