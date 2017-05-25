Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 26th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Lost her new case HOLSTER
Made tea for children, say BREWED
Call to allow lock RINGLET
Reportedly consumed by college ETON
Need to rearrange garden EDEN
Pinched a shawl STOLE
Navy bird? WREN
Look in Tuscany SCAN
Supporter of art? EASEL
Top of the address HEAD
For every one inside wharf PIER
Hailed deer and get upset GREETED
Can see improvement at meeting SEANCE
Month to set out groups SEPTETS
Sailor finds the French skilful ABLE
Draws back engineers and yields RECEDES
Bird from the Rhone, perhaps HERON
Brooding about god ODIN
Travel to view spectacle first SIGHTSEE
Awful to rent out ROTTEN
Flat principle about soldiers TENEMENT
Time of underachievement ERA
Instrument from old vehicle Ian crashed OCARINA
Gladstone’s son LAD
Considers methods in report WEIGHS
Conceals pelts HIDES
Pets turn out to be vermin PEST
Liberate at no cost FREE