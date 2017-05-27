Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Mirror Cryptic

Clue Solution
Stoppage is a hit STRIKE
New arts supremo TSAR
Notice location SPOT
Force gown to take turn DURESS
Wife finds everything a barrier WALL
Tuna-mad relation AUNT
Beams at fish RAYS
She’s a crawler IVY
Very excited about whiskey RYE
Possibly airs a dress SARI
Charge student to touch FEEL
Look noble PEER
Odd dearth of sewing material THREAD
Mention spectacle in report CITE
Tardy translating tale LATE
Don’t start to talk about baby’s toy RATTLE
Star gets attorney some land SUDAN
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Easy to work with school composition ESSAY
Won’t change address TOWN
Sluggish form of electricity STATIC
Public meeting to get better RALLY
Consumer’s new ruse USER
Collapsed around part of church APSE
Change sides by mistake DEFECT
Drive back to see film about parking REPEL
Change later, possibly ALTER
Harass endlessly to get emblem BADGE
Creepy-sounding lake ERIE
Air of invention VENT