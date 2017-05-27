Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stoppage is a hit
|STRIKE
|New arts supremo
|TSAR
|Notice location
|SPOT
|Force gown to take turn
|DURESS
|Wife finds everything a barrier
|WALL
|Tuna-mad relation
|AUNT
|Beams at fish
|RAYS
|She’s a crawler
|IVY
|Very excited about whiskey
|RYE
|Possibly airs a dress
|SARI
|Charge student to touch
|FEEL
|Look noble
|PEER
|Odd dearth of sewing material
|THREAD
|Mention spectacle in report
|CITE
|Tardy translating tale
|LATE
|Don’t start to talk about baby’s toy
|RATTLE
|Star gets attorney some land
|SUDAN
|Unusual not to be well done
|RARE
|Easy to work with school composition
|ESSAY
|Won’t change address
|TOWN
|Sluggish form of electricity
|STATIC
|Public meeting to get better
|RALLY
|Consumer’s new ruse
|USER
|Collapsed around part of church
|APSE
|Change sides by mistake
|DEFECT
|Drive back to see film about parking
|REPEL
|Change later, possibly
|ALTER
|Harass endlessly to get emblem
|BADGE
|Creepy-sounding lake
|ERIE
|Air of invention
|VENT