Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Terrible pain with old instrument PIANO
Different parts of fish SPRAT
Rendition’s conclusion END
Easy shot for a poser SITTER
Aide made unusual impression IDEA
Attempt to score in rugby TRY
Journey of self-importance EGOTRIP
Remove from the passage EXTRACT
Falling over everything ALL
Part of community UNIT
A copper gives soldiers intelligence ACUMEN
British and American transport BUS
Reportedly have to use dough KNEAD
Puzzle sure to work with bishop REBUS
Hand over dollar along with responsibility PASSTHEBUCK
Catch in one trap NET
Honest about quantity ONE
Navigation aid that looks both ways? RADAR
Menial sport destroyed such equipment TRAMPOLINES
Main road is a bore DRAG
Get oysters with trifle TOY
Are back for a long time ERA
Grain of loathing OAT
Nonsense food TRIPE
Seafood right inside taxi CRAB
Charming around branch ARM
Concurred with dog CUR
Roused about employment USE