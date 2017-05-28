Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Terrible pain with old instrument
|PIANO
|Different parts of fish
|SPRAT
|Rendition’s conclusion
|END
|Easy shot for a poser
|SITTER
|Aide made unusual impression
|IDEA
|Attempt to score in rugby
|TRY
|Journey of self-importance
|EGOTRIP
|Remove from the passage
|EXTRACT
|Falling over everything
|ALL
|Part of community
|UNIT
|A copper gives soldiers intelligence
|ACUMEN
|British and American transport
|BUS
|Reportedly have to use dough
|KNEAD
|Puzzle sure to work with bishop
|REBUS
|Hand over dollar along with responsibility
|PASSTHEBUCK
|Catch in one trap
|NET
|Honest about quantity
|ONE
|Navigation aid that looks both ways?
|RADAR
|Menial sport destroyed such equipment
|TRAMPOLINES
|Main road is a bore
|DRAG
|Get oysters with trifle
|TOY
|Are back for a long time
|ERA
|Grain of loathing
|OAT
|Nonsense food
|TRIPE
|Seafood right inside taxi
|CRAB
|Charming around branch
|ARM
|Concurred with dog
|CUR
|Roused about employment
|USE