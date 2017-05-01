Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Everything in terrible song BALLAD
Mention location, say CITE
Melanie has style ELAN
Stop and apprehend ARREST
Interrogate trainer PUMP
Always in one version EVER
Tradition has role to play LORE
Point to the Spanish swimmer EEL
A turn in the past AGO
Pledge a victory to old wife AVOW
River of meandering line NILE
School went ahead with winter transport SLED
Singer forced to give up work RESIGN
Bullet for flowerbed visitor! SLUG
Item turned out to be a small thing MITE
Festival involving a steer EASTER
Money for officers BRASS
Rule out bait LURE
Put off animal, with time DETER
Pace around headland CAPE
Accustomed to getting ruined, sadly INURED
Old exercise left to remove EXPEL
Stop vote being altered VETO
The shape of cricket in London? OVAL
Frank may be the son HONEST
Sent a mass of tea ASSAM
Converged around border VERGE
Heard note from singer TENOR
Lied about being lazy IDLE
Tied off range of food DIET