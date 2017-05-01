Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Everything in terrible song
|BALLAD
|Mention location, say
|CITE
|Melanie has style
|ELAN
|Stop and apprehend
|ARREST
|Interrogate trainer
|PUMP
|Always in one version
|EVER
|Tradition has role to play
|LORE
|Point to the Spanish swimmer
|EEL
|A turn in the past
|AGO
|Pledge a victory to old wife
|AVOW
|River of meandering line
|NILE
|School went ahead with winter transport
|SLED
|Singer forced to give up work
|RESIGN
|Bullet for flowerbed visitor!
|SLUG
|Item turned out to be a small thing
|MITE
|Festival involving a steer
|EASTER
|Money for officers
|BRASS
|Rule out bait
|LURE
|Put off animal, with time
|DETER
|Pace around headland
|CAPE
|Accustomed to getting ruined, sadly
|INURED
|Old exercise left to remove
|EXPEL
|Stop vote being altered
|VETO
|The shape of cricket in London?
|OVAL
|Frank may be the son
|HONEST
|Sent a mass of tea
|ASSAM
|Converged around border
|VERGE
|Heard note from singer
|TENOR
|Lied about being lazy
|IDLE
|Tied off range of food
|DIET