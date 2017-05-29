Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Make an effort on a tune
|STRAIN
|Doom affects frame of mind
|MOOD
|Finished six deliveries
|OVER
|Noble time
|AUGUST
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Still in the venture
|EVEN
|About poem being in secret writing
|CODE
|Talk of helium, say
|GAS
|Hitting with can
|TIN
|Everything unknown to friend
|ALLY
|Late translating story
|TALE
|Equal with one twosome
|PAIR
|Six have wise man to face
|VISAGE
|Mature pier design
|RIPE
|Reportedly peruse and rush
|REED
|Modern centre design
|RECENT
|Form new heaps
|SHAPE
|Endless grass spoiled cleaning cloths
|RAGS
|Famous as a piece of music?
|NOTED
|Just a lake
|MERE
|Colour of zero scope
|ORANGE
|Costume turned red on ship
|DRESS
|Revealing about meat
|VEAL
|The shape of cricket in London?
|OVAL
|Complete space with flag
|ENTIRE
|Thanks for every candle
|TAPER
|Trainee always has jemmy
|LEVER
|Teach how to swindle
|CHEAT
|Raid carried out without water
|ARID
|Ticket price sounds reasonable
|FARE