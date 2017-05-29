Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Make an effort on a tune STRAIN
Doom affects frame of mind MOOD
Finished six deliveries OVER
Noble time AUGUST
Tear off at speed RATE
Still in the venture EVEN
About poem being in secret writing CODE
Talk of helium, say GAS
Hitting with can TIN
Everything unknown to friend ALLY
Late translating story TALE
Equal with one twosome PAIR
Six have wise man to face VISAGE
Mature pier design RIPE
Reportedly peruse and rush REED
Modern centre design RECENT
Form new heaps SHAPE
Endless grass spoiled cleaning cloths RAGS
Famous as a piece of music? NOTED
Just a lake MERE
Colour of zero scope ORANGE
Costume turned red on ship DRESS
Revealing about meat VEAL
The shape of cricket in London? OVAL
Complete space with flag ENTIRE
Thanks for every candle TAPER
Trainee always has jemmy LEVER
Teach how to swindle CHEAT
Raid carried out without water ARID
Ticket price sounds reasonable FARE