Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Scold actors at one entrance CASTIGATE
Staring at a torn page AGAPE
Mention old tree OPINE
Sort of milkman ILK
Limit headwear CAP
Aunt mad for fish TUNA
Church has genuine breakfast CEREAL
Begin a small cake START
Box on the right has sign of damage CRATER
Not far from one argument NEAR
Appearing to have food PEA
Field of pleasure LEA
Stare wildly at signs of sadness TEARS
Instrument using argon ORGAN
Top directors on top of the bed HEADBOARD
A profit once more AGAIN
Trip in upturned bunker test TREK
Shopkeeper sounds more disgusting GROCER
Nonsense food TRIPE
Chew a cat’s item, oddly MASTICATE
Saying girdle can malfunction DECLARING
Salt thrown in for each dressing PLASTER
Spouse equal to rent review PARTNER
Scared to include transport CAR
Mocked for being seated differently TEASED
A step taken quickly APACE
Avid to agree to change EAGER
Record old company symbol LOGO