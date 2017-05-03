Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Scold actors at one entrance
|CASTIGATE
|Staring at a torn page
|AGAPE
|Mention old tree
|OPINE
|Sort of milkman
|ILK
|Limit headwear
|CAP
|Aunt mad for fish
|TUNA
|Church has genuine breakfast
|CEREAL
|Begin a small cake
|START
|Box on the right has sign of damage
|CRATER
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Appearing to have food
|PEA
|Field of pleasure
|LEA
|Stare wildly at signs of sadness
|TEARS
|Instrument using argon
|ORGAN
|Top directors on top of the bed
|HEADBOARD
|A profit once more
|AGAIN
|Trip in upturned bunker test
|TREK
|Shopkeeper sounds more disgusting
|GROCER
|Nonsense food
|TRIPE
|Chew a cat’s item, oddly
|MASTICATE
|Saying girdle can malfunction
|DECLARING
|Salt thrown in for each dressing
|PLASTER
|Spouse equal to rent review
|PARTNER
|Scared to include transport
|CAR
|Mocked for being seated differently
|TEASED
|A step taken quickly
|APACE
|Avid to agree to change
|EAGER
|Record old company symbol
|LOGO