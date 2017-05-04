Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Mythical creature ran cute organisation
|CENTAUR
|Rang and informed, say
|TOLLED
|Keeps dates in order
|DETAINS
|Betting on a new bridge
|SPAN
|Mix in prison
|STIR
|All Ed ordered was a spoon
|LADLE
|Mine changed in demeanour
|MIEN
|We would get energy from cow parsley
|WEED
|Arrangement of a fish, say
|ARRAY
|Come down to the country
|LAND
|Periods of confusion, we hear
|DAYS
|Terribly bad sign takes guts
|ABDOMEN
|Irritate at plant
|NETTLE
|Specialists at old saucy school
|EXPERTS
|Last argument about a sun
|STAR
|Gathering US general has left
|CLUSTER
|Raced around tree
|CEDAR
|Need to rearrange garden
|EDEN
|Delinquent to rip up a method
|TEARAWAY
|Relaxed in desert conditions
|RESTED
|I profane new protective garment
|PINAFORE
|Teacher back in Paris
|SIR
|Dye isn’t affecting compactness
|DENSITY
|Guided by a small light
|LED
|Chap has time to run
|MANAGE
|Negotiating sale with new ways
|LANES
|Study time of damage
|DENT
|Leaf-chewing insect
|FLEA