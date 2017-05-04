Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Mythical creature ran cute organisation CENTAUR
Rang and informed, say TOLLED
Keeps dates in order DETAINS
Betting on a new bridge SPAN
Mix in prison STIR
All Ed ordered was a spoon LADLE
Mine changed in demeanour MIEN
We would get energy from cow parsley WEED
Arrangement of a fish, say ARRAY
Come down to the country LAND
Periods of confusion, we hear DAYS
Terribly bad sign takes guts ABDOMEN
Irritate at plant NETTLE
Specialists at old saucy school EXPERTS
Last argument about a sun STAR
Gathering US general has left CLUSTER
Raced around tree CEDAR
Need to rearrange garden EDEN
Delinquent to rip up a method TEARAWAY
Relaxed in desert conditions RESTED
I profane new protective garment PINAFORE
Teacher back in Paris SIR
Dye isn’t affecting compactness DENSITY
Guided by a small light LED
Chap has time to run MANAGE
Negotiating sale with new ways LANES
Study time of damage DENT
Leaf-chewing insect FLEA