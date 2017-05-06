Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Crust broken with one yokel
|RUSTIC
|Scheme to get some land
|PLOT
|Unaccompanied, without new plant
|ALOE
|Initially burn with rage at sausage
|BANGER
|Boy has right to be fat
|LARD
|Element of victory
|GOLD
|God of both orders
|THOR
|Depend on losing capital city
|ELY
|About to have nothing but deer
|ROE
|Leap about, ashen
|PALE
|Don’t answer, just overtake
|PASS
|Good time for report
|BOOM
|Look for every application
|PERUSE
|Ties up venue
|SITE
|Betting journalist was rushed
|SPED
|Get gun out a bit
|NUGGET
|Zealous about braid
|RABID
|Boy gets German tune
|SONG
|Vehicle to leave its load
|CARGO
|Reported European ballot
|POLL
|Chief editorial
|LEADER
|Trifle with attorney before midnight
|TODAY
|Spoken of morality
|ORAL
|Jumps to get a beer ingredient
|HOPS
|Engineers sit in inactivity
|REPOSE
|Puzzle concerning transport
|REBUS
|Panes smashed by tree
|ASPEN
|Teach how to swindle
|CHEAT
|Between morning and one day
|AMID
|Throw a backhander
|BUNG