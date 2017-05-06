Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Crust broken with one yokel RUSTIC
Scheme to get some land PLOT
Unaccompanied, without new plant ALOE
Initially burn with rage at sausage BANGER
Boy has right to be fat LARD
Element of victory GOLD
God of both orders THOR
Depend on losing capital city ELY
About to have nothing but deer ROE
Leap about, ashen PALE
Don’t answer, just overtake PASS
Good time for report BOOM
Look for every application PERUSE
Ties up venue SITE
Betting journalist was rushed SPED
Get gun out a bit NUGGET
Zealous about braid RABID
Boy gets German tune SONG
Vehicle to leave its load CARGO
Reported European ballot POLL
Chief editorial LEADER
Trifle with attorney before midnight TODAY
Spoken of morality ORAL
Jumps to get a beer ingredient HOPS
Engineers sit in inactivity REPOSE
Puzzle concerning transport REBUS
Panes smashed by tree ASPEN
Teach how to swindle CHEAT
Between morning and one day AMID
Throw a backhander BUNG