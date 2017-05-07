Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Clue Solution
Objection about one lake being made BUILT
Wash undergrowth SCRUB
Devour in one attempt EAT
Hydrocarbon dispatched at once OCTANE
Row about rite TIER
Follow back inside pagoda DOG
Fierce in the present, say INTENSE
Consider what a mirror does REFLECT
Flawed, including edict LAW
Mean to change handle NAME
The purpose of camping? INTENT
Insect of character, say BEE
Loner forced to sign up ENROL
Come in from barren terrain ENTER
Fruit gives family zero scope BLOODORANGE
Pleased about field LEA
Healthy colour in Istanbul TAN
Rule in bad weather, say REIGN
Try wearable sort of drink BARLEYWATER
The bird in the better nest TERN
Draw a boat TUG
Juicer contains something cold ICE
Baby’s drink TOT
Supporter adds iron to rum cocktail FEMUR
Copy first half of card game CRIB
Don’t stand for a fib LIE
Originally called in one engineer NEE
Content with quantity TEN