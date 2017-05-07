Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Objection about one lake being made
|BUILT
|Wash undergrowth
|SCRUB
|Devour in one attempt
|EAT
|Hydrocarbon dispatched at once
|OCTANE
|Row about rite
|TIER
|Follow back inside pagoda
|DOG
|Fierce in the present, say
|INTENSE
|Consider what a mirror does
|REFLECT
|Flawed, including edict
|LAW
|Mean to change handle
|NAME
|The purpose of camping?
|INTENT
|Insect of character, say
|BEE
|Loner forced to sign up
|ENROL
|Come in from barren terrain
|ENTER
|Fruit gives family zero scope
|BLOODORANGE
|Pleased about field
|LEA
|Healthy colour in Istanbul
|TAN
|Rule in bad weather, say
|REIGN
|Try wearable sort of drink
|BARLEYWATER
|The bird in the better nest
|TERN
|Draw a boat
|TUG
|Juicer contains something cold
|ICE
|Baby’s drink
|TOT
|Supporter adds iron to rum cocktail
|FEMUR
|Copy first half of card game
|CRIB
|Don’t stand for a fib
|LIE
|Originally called in one engineer
|NEE
|Content with quantity
|TEN