Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Imitate equal rubbish PARROT
Notice venue SPOT
Salute the weather HAIL
Jog in strange trance CANTER
Attorney finds politician wet DAMP
Still in the venture EVEN
Pale sort of request PLEA
Conclusion of hidden depth END
Has run round tree ASH
Tax is a chore DUTY
A victory on a river AVON
Supporter has key number BONE
Excellent selection CHOICE
Recalled about visit CALL
Dance film REEL
Hire me to overturn stratagem EMPLOY
Exercise is able to provide nourishment PECAN
Shout right at insect RANT
Number moved there THREE
Team dies out SIDE
Surface temperature on Mars, say PLANET
Indifferent to pressure in new diet TEPID
Huge vats are used VAST
Loud confusing game LUDO
Random opportunity CHANCE
Bream changed colour AMBER
Relative is mostly vague UNCLE
Yemen overcame opponent ENEMY
Revealing about meat VEAL
I will follow fellow and pack FILL