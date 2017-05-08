Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers May 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic May 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Imitate equal rubbish
|PARROT
|Notice venue
|SPOT
|Salute the weather
|HAIL
|Jog in strange trance
|CANTER
|Attorney finds politician wet
|DAMP
|Still in the venture
|EVEN
|Pale sort of request
|PLEA
|Conclusion of hidden depth
|END
|Has run round tree
|ASH
|Tax is a chore
|DUTY
|A victory on a river
|AVON
|Supporter has key number
|BONE
|Excellent selection
|CHOICE
|Recalled about visit
|CALL
|Dance film
|REEL
|Hire me to overturn stratagem
|EMPLOY
|Exercise is able to provide nourishment
|PECAN
|Shout right at insect
|RANT
|Number moved there
|THREE
|Team dies out
|SIDE
|Surface temperature on Mars, say
|PLANET
|Indifferent to pressure in new diet
|TEPID
|Huge vats are used
|VAST
|Loud confusing game
|LUDO
|Random opportunity
|CHANCE
|Bream changed colour
|AMBER
|Relative is mostly vague
|UNCLE
|Yemen overcame opponent
|ENEMY
|Revealing about meat
|VEAL
|I will follow fellow and pack
|FILL