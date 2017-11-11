Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Dash round prints
|SPRINT
|Charming about mischief
|HARM
|Way out of Broads
|ROAD
|Canter off in daze
|TRANCE
|Yearn to be extensive
|LONG
|Continuing like this before long
|SOON
|Blessed with not so much
|LESS
|Sick of villages
|ILL
|Stop British article
|BAN
|College of note, possibly
|ETON
|Once ordered ice cream
|CONE
|Hops off to emporium
|SHOP
|Deface barrier, with time
|DAMAGE
|Fix soldiers, on the day
|MEND
|Regarded as part of play, say
|SEEN
|Rodney ran that way
|YONDER
|Instrument to fix stair
|SITAR
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Stressed about ringlet
|TRESS
|Harold has nothing but ring
|HALO
|A professor is handsome youth
|ADONIS
|VIP doctor joins German university student
|MOGUL
|City in Czechoslovakia
|OSLO
|Still in the venture
|EVEN
|Wages to enter back-to-front
|INCOME
|Singer has one platform
|BASIS
|Soft toy accidentally dyed with turmeric, head first
|TEDDY
|Pears used as a weapon
|SPEAR
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Stick to pale daughter
|WAND