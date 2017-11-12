Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Glum, working with old magnate
|MOGUL
|Small, effeminate rogue
|SCAMP
|Unusual drink
|RUM
|Cadge from cleaner
|SPONGE
|Work into soup recipe
|OPUS
|Rendition’s conclusion
|END
|Chap has limb in piece of clothing
|GARMENT
|Delight in generating pure art
|RAPTURE
|Colour of muddy estuary
|DYE
|Brag about clutch
|GRAB
|Get a new gold dessert
|GATEAU
|Are back for a long time
|ERA
|Whole time alto performed
|TOTAL
|Deceive the first man
|TRICK
|Ideal fellow gets title correct
|MISTERRIGHT
|Run off to get receptacle
|URN
|Sluggish, having to pull
|LUG
|Enough to have beer with politician
|AMPLE
|Hand over dollar and cede control
|PASSTHEBUCK
|Excellent game is played
|MEGA
|Not even peculiar
|ODD
|Gun-wielding beast
|GNU
|About to have nothing but eggs
|ROE
|Growth at factory
|PLANT
|Change gear in fury
|RAGE
|Animal gives party energy
|DOE
|Partner’s painting
|ART
|Started with sailor
|TAR