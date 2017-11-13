Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Victor to point to target
|WINNER
|Stick to pale daughter
|WAND
|Leave out of room itself
|OMIT
|Time to jump
|SPRING
|School yet to deal with inflammation
|STYE
|Weapon gets record points
|EPEE
|Firm around middle
|CORE
|Total or just part, say
|SUM
|Feline to get married
|TOM
|Ready for home, we hear
|SETT
|Crazy flyers
|BATS
|Loot wasted on utensil
|TOOL
|Priest upset band
|STRIPE
|Long story about a gas
|SAGA
|Great deal of service
|MASS
|Longs for time with Poles
|YEARNS
|We sat around? Rubbish
|WASTE
|Boffin of inner depth
|NERD
|OK bloke
|ROGER
|Clever women’s group get directions
|WISE
|Declare at cricket match
|ATTEST
|Imagine being armed, perhaps
|DREAM
|Step around vermin
|PEST
|Remove during jousting
|OUST
|Carve me out a leader
|EMBOSS
|Met to design symbol
|TOTEM
|Easy to work with small composition
|ESSAY
|Decorate new red ship
|DRESS
|Heard a girl cry
|ALAS
|Row about rite
|TIER