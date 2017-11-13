Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 14th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Victor to point to target WINNER
Stick to pale daughter WAND
Leave out of room itself OMIT
Time to jump SPRING
School yet to deal with inflammation STYE
Weapon gets record points EPEE
Firm around middle CORE
Total or just part, say SUM
Feline to get married TOM
Ready for home, we hear SETT
Crazy flyers BATS
Loot wasted on utensil TOOL
Priest upset band STRIPE
Long story about a gas SAGA
Great deal of service MASS
Longs for time with Poles YEARNS
We sat around? Rubbish WASTE
Boffin of inner depth NERD
OK bloke ROGER
Clever women’s group get directions WISE
Declare at cricket match ATTEST
Imagine being armed, perhaps DREAM
Step around vermin PEST
Remove during jousting OUST
Carve me out a leader EMBOSS
Met to design symbol TOTEM
Easy to work with small composition ESSAY
Decorate new red ship DRESS
Heard a girl cry ALAS
Row about rite TIER