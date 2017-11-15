Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tournament is big hit
|GRANDSLAM
|Extent of anger varies
|RANGE
|Business rated incorrectly
|TRADE
|School nowadays is gloomy
|SAD
|Stopped around summit
|TOP
|Biblical figure sounds competent
|ABEL
|Suggest having beer with member
|ALLEGE
|Students have to copy collar part
|LAPEL
|Leave in rush, holding record
|DEPART
|Grim utterance about dog
|MUTT
|Also among pandas
|AND
|Child of resonance
|SON
|We have success with colour
|WHITE
|Mention old tree
|OPINE
|Retailer gets position with hesitation
|STATIONER
|Wash out broken siren
|RINSE
|One editor’s requirement
|NEED
|Pay to get comfortable
|SETTLE
|Staring at a torn page
|AGAPE
|Pause to get depressed and collapse
|BREAKDOWN
|Envies set gambolling through old age
|SEVENTIES
|Force everyone to find worker brave
|GALLANT
|Turn to cleaner for tangy dish
|ROLLMOP
|Captain has fitting
|APT
|Ranted about being passionate
|ARDENT
|Inapt sort of coating
|PAINT
|Join military group to east
|UNITE
|Thus behold lead break
|SOLO