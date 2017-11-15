Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 16th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Tournament is big hit GRANDSLAM
Extent of anger varies RANGE
Business rated incorrectly TRADE
School nowadays is gloomy SAD
Stopped around summit TOP
Biblical figure sounds competent ABEL
Suggest having beer with member ALLEGE
Students have to copy collar part LAPEL
Leave in rush, holding record DEPART
Grim utterance about dog MUTT
Also among pandas AND
Child of resonance SON
We have success with colour WHITE
Mention old tree OPINE
Retailer gets position with hesitation STATIONER
Wash out broken siren RINSE
One editor’s requirement NEED
Pay to get comfortable SETTLE
Staring at a torn page AGAPE
Pause to get depressed and collapse BREAKDOWN
Envies set gambolling through old age SEVENTIES
Force everyone to find worker brave GALLANT
Turn to cleaner for tangy dish ROLLMOP
Captain has fitting APT
Ranted about being passionate ARDENT
Inapt sort of coating PAINT
Join military group to east UNITE
Thus behold lead break SOLO