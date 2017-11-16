Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|I have to pursue service that’s big
|MASSIVE
|I’ll tear off, to be exact
|LITERAL
|Bound to change diet
|TIED
|Window is a nuisance, we hear
|PANE
|New strap in bits
|PARTS
|Section includes a decoy
|BAIT
|The origin of botany?
|ROOT
|Victor misses top of target
|INNER
|Fibber left air-conditioning
|LIAR
|Destiny affected mood
|DOOM
|Willing student gets a new set of instruments
|GAMELAN
|Heard singer produce a note
|TENNER
|New treats include quiet spray
|SPATTER
|Hops off to store
|SHOP
|I cannot work and carry
|CONTAIN
|Uproar as chap follows me
|MELEE
|Raid carried out without water
|ARID
|Outline of cornea is wrong
|SCENARIO
|Listen out and enrol
|ENLIST
|Allure of money accrued
|INTEREST
|Criticise deity
|PAN
|Mound of distortions
|TOR
|Beings out on sprees
|BINGES
|Hermit takes one from left to right
|LONER
|Day for fruit
|DATE
|Eccentric message
|CARD