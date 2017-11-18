Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Division of British farm
|BRANCH
|School equal to fight
|SPAR
|Shape of cricket in London?
|OVAL
|Box on right shows sign of damage
|CRATER
|Walk to portal, say
|GAIT
|Continuing like this before long
|SOON
|You and I find journalist a drip
|WEED
|Wander out of terror
|ERR
|Singing with spirit
|GIN
|Got up, sore and confused
|ROSE
|Colour of most interest
|TINT
|Ruler in the mirror
|EMIR
|Occupation of space in true style
|TENURE
|Groped around for fastening
|ROPE
|Afterwards from both ends
|THEN
|Modern centre design
|RECENT
|Graduate gets prisoner some breakfast
|BACON
|A method of being on holiday
|AWAY
|Husky, say, or another animal
|HORSE
|Reportedly start race for ingredient
|SAGO
|Surface temperature on Mars, for example
|PLANET
|Reversible blade?
|ROTOR
|Unusual to get second chances
|ODDS
|Merit of learning
|EARN
|Complete directions with flag
|ENTIRE
|Wonderful fireplace, we hear
|GREAT
|Creature less cold in East End
|OTTER
|Teach poor swindle
|CHEAT
|Press club
|IRON
|Positive ruse failed
|SURE