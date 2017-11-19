Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sponge enclosure has delicately tipped contents
|CADGE
|Bails out chap
|BASIL
|Are back for a long time
|ERA
|Yours truly twice getting pound in return for symbol
|EMBLEM
|Yearn to be extensive
|LONG
|Ruin in Denmark
|MAR
|Time to treat mentor’s anguish
|TORMENT
|Gather her vats are broken
|HARVEST
|Don’t stand for a fib
|LIE
|Change during meditation
|EDIT
|British artist in underwear
|BRA
|Choose from selection
|ELECT
|Unexpectedly greet a bird
|EGRET
|Two dairy products into one
|CREAMCHEESE
|Set broken leg
|GEL
|Previously used in poetry
|ERE
|Poles lost inclination
|SLOPE
|Frivolous boxer
|LIGHTWEIGHT
|In the morning, doctor finds shells
|AMMO
|Exclude from pub
|BAR
|Reportedly draw digit
|TOE
|Rubbish in grotto
|ROT
|Lift gets more money
|RAISE
|Large chunk of his labours
|SLAB
|Room for experiment?
|LAB
|Fired with rage
|IRE
|Scrap of courage
|RAG