Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Sponge enclosure has delicately tipped contents CADGE
Bails out chap BASIL
Are back for a long time ERA
Yours truly twice getting pound in return for symbol EMBLEM
Yearn to be extensive LONG
Ruin in Denmark MAR
Time to treat mentor’s anguish TORMENT
Gather her vats are broken HARVEST
Don’t stand for a fib LIE
Change during meditation EDIT
British artist in underwear BRA
Choose from selection ELECT
Unexpectedly greet a bird EGRET
Two dairy products into one CREAMCHEESE
Set broken leg GEL
Previously used in poetry ERE
Poles lost inclination SLOPE
Frivolous boxer LIGHTWEIGHT
In the morning, doctor finds shells AMMO
Exclude from pub BAR
Reportedly draw digit TOE
Rubbish in grotto ROT
Lift gets more money RAISE
Large chunk of his labours SLAB
Room for experiment? LAB
Fired with rage IRE
Scrap of courage RAG