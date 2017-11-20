Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Modern centre design RECENT
Snub from Irish uncles SHUN
Tear off at speed RATE
Run to a fee CHARGE
Very arduous to acquire distance YARD
Help make a wager ABET
About poem being in secret writing CODE
Animal in fewer numbers EWE
Father left as a friend PAL
Recalled substance of visit CALL
Declare Vera to be mad AVER
Bird in another nest ERNE
Lout smashed alien market OUTLET
Local man gets peaceful CALM
Owing to student conflict DUEL
Stop and apprehend ARREST
Reappear concerning dog RECUR
Singe broken arch CHAR
Pace rated incorrectly TREAD
School yet to deal with inflammation STYE
Appliance mixes her tea HEATER
Uncovered with force of elbow NUDGE
Instrument making familiar sound BELL
Formerly in concert ONCE
Look for German weapon GLANCE
Beg for new pedal PLEAD
Roam around after a scent AROMA
Met to compose a song MOTET
Dave always has meat VEAL
Run away from insect, say FLEE