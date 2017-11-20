Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Modern centre design
|RECENT
|Snub from Irish uncles
|SHUN
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Run to a fee
|CHARGE
|Very arduous to acquire distance
|YARD
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|About poem being in secret writing
|CODE
|Animal in fewer numbers
|EWE
|Father left as a friend
|PAL
|Recalled substance of visit
|CALL
|Declare Vera to be mad
|AVER
|Bird in another nest
|ERNE
|Lout smashed alien market
|OUTLET
|Local man gets peaceful
|CALM
|Owing to student conflict
|DUEL
|Stop and apprehend
|ARREST
|Reappear concerning dog
|RECUR
|Singe broken arch
|CHAR
|Pace rated incorrectly
|TREAD
|School yet to deal with inflammation
|STYE
|Appliance mixes her tea
|HEATER
|Uncovered with force of elbow
|NUDGE
|Instrument making familiar sound
|BELL
|Formerly in concert
|ONCE
|Look for German weapon
|GLANCE
|Beg for new pedal
|PLEAD
|Roam around after a scent
|AROMA
|Met to compose a song
|MOTET
|Dave always has meat
|VEAL
|Run away from insect, say
|FLEE