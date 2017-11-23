Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Treads on relative
|STEPSON
|Royal pincer movement
|PRINCE
|A riot – no trouble for province
|ONTARIO
|Quietly nod about garden feature
|POND
|Nothing but affection
|LOVE
|Stand new lease
|EASEL
|Affair of timeless caste
|CASE
|Nut excited by English melody
|TUNE
|Drama involving a rope
|OPERA
|Fix soldiers, on the day
|MEND
|Leader sobs uncontrollably
|BOSS
|Discuss about one tree
|CONIFER
|European type has cold bodyguard
|ESCORT
|Opposite concerning poetry
|REVERSE
|Maps rise of unwanted email
|SPAM
|Get rid of woman’s attitude
|DISPOSE
|Cake and small ice cream
|SCONE
|Incline towards nurse
|TEND
|Calms down, adjusting last pace
|PLACATES
|Improvise some pasta
|NOODLE
|Gradually get more work
|OVERTIME
|Course in clapping
|LAP
|Star finds location of hot resort
|SUNSPOT
|Rendition’s conclusion
|END
|Prisoner and dog tally
|CONCUR
|TV detective’s code
|MORSE
|Report characters as insects
|BEES
|Doom celebration, we hear
|FATE