Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Treads on relative STEPSON
Royal pincer movement PRINCE
A riot – no trouble for province ONTARIO
Quietly nod about garden feature POND
Nothing but affection LOVE
Stand new lease EASEL
Affair of timeless caste CASE
Nut excited by English melody TUNE
Drama involving a rope OPERA
Fix soldiers, on the day MEND
Leader sobs uncontrollably BOSS
Discuss about one tree CONIFER
European type has cold bodyguard ESCORT
Opposite concerning poetry REVERSE
Maps rise of unwanted email SPAM
Get rid of woman’s attitude DISPOSE
Cake and small ice cream SCONE
Incline towards nurse TEND
Calms down, adjusting last pace PLACATES
Improvise some pasta NOODLE
Gradually get more work OVERTIME
Course in clapping LAP
Star finds location of hot resort SUNSPOT
Rendition’s conclusion END
Prisoner and dog tally CONCUR
TV detective’s code MORSE
Report characters as insects BEES
Doom celebration, we hear FATE