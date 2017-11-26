Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Compassion to get small suit
|HEARTS
|Chap gets record assistance
|HELP
|A victory on river
|AVON
|Warning the rat off
|THREAT
|The French find Virginia hot stuff
|LAVA
|Time to order something
|ITEM
|Wonderful penalty
|FINE
|Devour in one attempt
|EAT
|Hippies’ food
|PIE
|Mile away from fruit
|LIME
|Regarded as part of play, say
|SEEN
|Lisa managed to travel by sea
|SAIL
|Darren sent off on mission
|ERRAND
|Attorney finds politician wet
|DAMP
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Listen out for decoration
|TINSEL
|Stolen the Spanish accommodation
|HOTEL
|Race round some land
|ACRE
|Unfortunate stain on cloth
|SATIN
|Opening sounds complete
|HOLE
|Fish has turned man – that’s hard
|ENAMEL
|Growth at factory
|PLANT
|Some time in Outer Mongolia
|TERM
|Lied about being lazy
|IDLE
|Unusual desire to live
|RESIDE
|Stop cooking with European sauce
|PESTO
|Unskilled in pet management
|INEPT
|Perfect sitter
|MODEL
|Melanie has style
|ELAN
|Great deal of service
|MASS