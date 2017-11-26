Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Note the French record computer alert BLEEP
Feel depressed underneath BELOW
Making a point with hole GAP
At home, lose different part of boot INSOLE
Spoken of morality ORAL
Also among pandas AND
Nag rest about being peculiar STRANGE
Whole or just part, say SUM
Deal with one outburst TIRADE
Are back for a long time ERA
King finds no students at mound KNOLL
Hotel room for union members BRIDALSUITE
Father left as friend PAL
Youngster finds hot stuff right inside LARVA
Bill to distinguish a hero WILLIAMTELL
Appearing to have food PEAR
School nowadays is gloomy SAD
Admit to being won over OWN
Juicer contains something cold ICE
Reappear concerning dog RECUR
Get a new entrance GATE
Lose argument in the Baltic, say SEA
Gall is evident in smirking IRK
Rushed out of France RAN