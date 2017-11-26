Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Note the French record computer alert
|BLEEP
|Feel depressed underneath
|BELOW
|Making a point with hole
|GAP
|At home, lose different part of boot
|INSOLE
|Spoken of morality
|ORAL
|Also among pandas
|AND
|Nag rest about being peculiar
|STRANGE
|Whole or just part, say
|SUM
|Deal with one outburst
|TIRADE
|Are back for a long time
|ERA
|King finds no students at mound
|KNOLL
|Hotel room for union members
|BRIDALSUITE
|Father left as friend
|PAL
|Youngster finds hot stuff right inside
|LARVA
|Bill to distinguish a hero
|WILLIAMTELL
|Appearing to have food
|PEAR
|School nowadays is gloomy
|SAD
|Admit to being won over
|OWN
|Juicer contains something cold
|ICE
|Reappear concerning dog
|RECUR
|Get a new entrance
|GATE
|Lose argument in the Baltic, say
|SEA
|Gall is evident in smirking
|IRK
|Rushed out of France
|RAN