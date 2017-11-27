Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bat makes noise
|RACKET
|Show contempt for skewer
|SPIT
|Wickedness in the village
|EVIL
|New in terrain, having time
|WINTER
|Study temperature of hollow
|DENT
|Betting journalist was rushed
|SPED
|Look noble
|PEER
|Facts in emergency
|GEN
|Enemy puts iron ring inside
|FOE
|Exalted figures in the theatre
|GODS
|Expensive-sounding animal
|DEER
|Sent out on river journey
|TOUR
|Complain to bird
|GROUSE
|Fish with a musical tail
|CODA
|Owing small fees
|DUES
|Get gun out a bit
|NUGGET
|Argumentative sportsman?
|ROWER
|Incentive to have money
|CENT
|Reticent about trees
|TERSE
|Squad dies out
|SIDE
|Promise to put pressure on sill
|PLEDGE
|Giant bird article
|TITAN
|Nudge quietly with stick
|PROD
|Border of hedges
|EDGE
|Socialist cue about to diminish
|REDUCE
|Fellow finds new diet disgusting
|FETID
|Body part generating argon
|ORGAN
|Super fireplace, we hear
|GREAT
|God of the roses
|EROS
|Throw backhander
|BUNG