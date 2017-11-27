Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Bat makes noise RACKET
Show contempt for skewer SPIT
Wickedness in the village EVIL
New in terrain, having time WINTER
Study temperature of hollow DENT
Betting journalist was rushed SPED
Look noble PEER
Facts in emergency GEN
Enemy puts iron ring inside FOE
Exalted figures in the theatre GODS
Expensive-sounding animal DEER
Sent out on river journey TOUR
Complain to bird GROUSE
Fish with a musical tail CODA
Owing small fees DUES
Get gun out a bit NUGGET
Argumentative sportsman? ROWER
Incentive to have money CENT
Reticent about trees TERSE
Squad dies out SIDE
Promise to put pressure on sill PLEDGE
Giant bird article TITAN
Nudge quietly with stick PROD
Border of hedges EDGE
Socialist cue about to diminish REDUCE
Fellow finds new diet disgusting FETID
Body part generating argon ORGAN
Super fireplace, we hear GREAT
God of the roses EROS
Throw backhander BUNG