Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Notes about complaint are frigid
|STONECOLD
|Unsalted spinach ruined fast food
|CHIPS
|Danes out of range
|ANDES
|Talented, having swallowed pint
|ALE
|Draw boat
|TUG
|Thus get attorney drink
|SODA
|Calm, points to Frenchman
|SERENE
|Go round garment
|SKIRT
|Resist plan that’s relative
|SISTER
|Employed American journalist
|USED
|Favourite cat, say
|PET
|Partner’s painting
|ART
|Strive to get former spouse time, with hesitation
|EXERT
|Memorise renal layout
|LEARN
|Vet’s diary displayed hardship
|ADVERSITY
|Three from present-day Chinese gang
|TRIAD
|One’s oddest feature
|NOSE
|Box on right shows sign of damage
|CRATER
|Pledged to have shelf
|LEDGE
|Living environment meets cosy plan
|ECOSYSTEM
|Dance and sing, somehow rising
|ASCENDING
|Medical sticker found on wall
|PLASTER
|Protect new turn by river
|NURTURE
|Teacher back in prison
|SIR
|Confine within boiler
|KETTLE
|Betting notes on rate
|SPEED
|Begin a small cake
|START
|Heard a girl cry
|ALAS