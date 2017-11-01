Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 2nd 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Notes about complaint are frigid STONECOLD
Unsalted spinach ruined fast food CHIPS
Danes out of range ANDES
Talented, having swallowed pint ALE
Draw boat TUG
Thus get attorney drink SODA
Calm, points to Frenchman SERENE
Go round garment SKIRT
Resist plan that’s relative SISTER
Employed American journalist USED
Favourite cat, say PET
Partner’s painting ART
Strive to get former spouse time, with hesitation EXERT
Memorise renal layout LEARN
Vet’s diary displayed hardship ADVERSITY
Three from present-day Chinese gang TRIAD
One’s oddest feature NOSE
Box on right shows sign of damage CRATER
Pledged to have shelf LEDGE
Living environment meets cosy plan ECOSYSTEM
Dance and sing, somehow rising ASCENDING
Medical sticker found on wall PLASTER
Protect new turn by river NURTURE
Teacher back in prison SIR
Confine within boiler KETTLE
Betting notes on rate SPEED
Begin a small cake START
Heard a girl cry ALAS