Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Got a crate out for garment
|GREATCOAT
|Extra spear was ordered
|SPARE
|Fired with rage
|IRE
|Wise man endlessly to wilt
|SAG
|Terribly neat feature of Sicily
|ETNA
|Church has genuine breakfast
|CEREAL
|Talks about headwear
|CHATS
|Hear silent arrangement
|LISTEN
|Nothing about a form of digital protection
|NAIL
|Mound of distortions
|TOR
|Supporter of cribbage
|RIB
|Loud oral order for flowers
|FLORA
|Old friends get jewels
|OPALS
|Top act make their way to ship
|HEADLINER
|Rinse out sap
|RESIN
|Part of church in collapse
|APSE
|Indulge group with lettuce first
|COSSET
|Nowadays have time for a proverb
|ADAGE
|Continued existence of frail feet, sadly
|AFTERLIFE
|Plant fibre has room to turn and dodge
|CELLULOSE
|Some land or something to work it
|TRACTOR
|Food provides equal bargain
|PARSNIP
|Tin from Tuscany
|CAN
|Pinched a shawl
|STOLE
|Moderate a beat, somehow
|ABATE
|Riot generated by bread
|ROTI