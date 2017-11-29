Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 30th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Got a crate out for garment GREATCOAT
Extra spear was ordered SPARE
Fired with rage IRE
Wise man endlessly to wilt SAG
Terribly neat feature of Sicily ETNA
Church has genuine breakfast CEREAL
Talks about headwear CHATS
Hear silent arrangement LISTEN
Nothing about a form of digital protection NAIL
Mound of distortions TOR
Supporter of cribbage RIB
Loud oral order for flowers FLORA
Old friends get jewels OPALS
Top act make their way to ship HEADLINER
Rinse out sap RESIN
Part of church in collapse APSE
Indulge group with lettuce first COSSET
Nowadays have time for a proverb ADAGE
Continued existence of frail feet, sadly AFTERLIFE
Plant fibre has room to turn and dodge CELLULOSE
Some land or something to work it TRACTOR
Food provides equal bargain PARSNIP
Tin from Tuscany CAN
Pinched a shawl STOLE
Moderate a beat, somehow ABATE
Riot generated by bread ROTI