Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 3rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Camera part thrust haphazardly, but with energy
|SHUTTER
|Reportedly pursued for being pure
|CHASTE
|Instructed socialist and rode off first
|ORDERED
|Note changed to indicate empty line
|TONE
|Philip joins the last smoker
|PIPE
|New tales are bargain
|STEAL
|Fuel is a favourite outside
|PEAT
|Unusual not to be well done
|RARE
|Musical girl
|ANNIE
|Some time in Outer Mongolia
|TERM
|Outlay upsetting Scot
|COST
|Quietly lifted and commended
|PRAISED
|News from city trial
|LATEST
|Impressive unusual taste in heartless lady
|STATELY
|Mark’s out of mascara
|SCAR
|Chap captures a little green man
|MARTIAN
|Weight of boulder
|STONE
|Present during the recording
|HERE
|Rates the new buildings
|THEATRES
|Conundrum of kitchen?
|RIDDLE
|Omits tip about happy person
|OPTIMIST
|Swan enclosure
|PEN
|Organ afterwards made of clay
|EARTHEN
|Charming around branch
|ARM
|Father maps out terrain
|PAMPAS
|Trifle with attorney before midnight
|TODAY
|Cancellation includes room
|CELL
|Team lost a friend
|MATE