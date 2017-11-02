Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 3rd 2017

Clue Solution
Camera part thrust haphazardly, but with energy SHUTTER
Reportedly pursued for being pure CHASTE
Instructed socialist and rode off first ORDERED
Note changed to indicate empty line TONE
Philip joins the last smoker PIPE
New tales are bargain STEAL
Fuel is a favourite outside PEAT
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Musical girl ANNIE
Some time in Outer Mongolia TERM
Outlay upsetting Scot COST
Quietly lifted and commended PRAISED
News from city trial LATEST
Impressive unusual taste in heartless lady STATELY
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Chap captures a little green man MARTIAN
Weight of boulder STONE
Present during the recording HERE
Rates the new buildings THEATRES
Conundrum of kitchen? RIDDLE
Omits tip about happy person OPTIMIST
Swan enclosure PEN
Organ afterwards made of clay EARTHEN
Charming around branch ARM
Father maps out terrain PAMPAS
Trifle with attorney before midnight TODAY
Cancellation includes room CELL
Team lost a friend MATE