Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 5th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Ranted about being passionate
|ARDENT
|His camera captures fiddle
|SCAM
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Friend and expert in building
|PALACE
|Walk to portal, say
|GAIT
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Fish with musical tail
|CODA
|Point to the Spanish swimmer
|EEL
|Hippies’ food
|PIE
|Yearn to be extensive
|LONG
|Navy bird?
|WREN
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Time to jump
|SPRING
|Pleased with simplicity
|EASE
|Another day with some cattle
|HERD
|Listen out for decoration
|TINSEL
|Enough to have beer with politician
|AMPLE
|Daughter finds university students boring
|DULL
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Long story about a gas
|SAGA
|Cartel controlled wine
|CLARET
|Copper, say, has new mate left
|METAL
|Merit of learning
|EARN
|Dog left to have a look
|OGLE
|Wept about queen getting alloy
|PEWTER
|Supercharger has somewhere to sit
|PERCH
|Start playing notes
|ONSET
|Majestic order for lager
|REGAL
|Scan a red construction
|READ
|Lack a young woman
|MISS