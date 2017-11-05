Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Claps about trophy
|SCALP
|Put up with having left one flower
|TULIP
|Devour in one attempt
|EAT
|Retain new part of the eye
|RETINA
|Three left hotel, spruce
|TREE
|Fundamental way to get in
|KEY
|Prefect turned model
|PERFECT
|Two men reported Hazel
|FILBERT
|Clapped around course
|LAP
|Damn vermin
|RATS
|Terrible danger next to the house
|GARDEN
|Betting on a spring
|SPA
|Night before book incident
|EVENT
|Unoccupied, like a milk bottle
|EMPTY
|Military attackers refuse to work with police
|STRIKEFORCE
|Flowers in sleigh
|LEI
|Criticise deity
|PAN
|Huge Elgar composition
|LARGE
|Attractive girl worth quite a lot
|PRETTYPENNY
|Dull meat recipe
|TAME
|Attempt to score in rugby
|TRY
|Hippies’ food
|PIE
|Truth about groove
|RUT
|Illuminated, chap became graceful
|LITHE
|Gas about first right tabloids
|RAGS
|Slide around top
|LID
|Copy of paper
|APE
|Drama about animal
|RAM