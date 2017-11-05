Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Claps about trophy SCALP
Put up with having left one flower TULIP
Devour in one attempt EAT
Retain new part of the eye RETINA
Three left hotel, spruce TREE
Fundamental way to get in KEY
Prefect turned model PERFECT
Two men reported Hazel FILBERT
Clapped around course LAP
Damn vermin RATS
Terrible danger next to the house GARDEN
Betting on a spring SPA
Night before book incident EVENT
Unoccupied, like a milk bottle EMPTY
Military attackers refuse to work with police STRIKEFORCE
Flowers in sleigh LEI
Criticise deity PAN
Huge Elgar composition LARGE
Attractive girl worth quite a lot PRETTYPENNY
Dull meat recipe TAME
Attempt to score in rugby TRY
Hippies’ food PIE
Truth about groove RUT
Illuminated, chap became graceful LITHE
Gas about first right tabloids RAGS
Slide around top LID
Copy of paper APE
Drama about animal RAM