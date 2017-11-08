Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers November 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic November 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Big gap in astronomy
|BLACKHOLE
|Worked in revolutionary recess
|NICHE
|Travelling on her river
|RHONE
|Unprepared for war breaking out
|RAW
|Study of cadences
|DEN
|Time to order something
|ITEM
|Lamps break around first type of screen
|PLASMA
|Guide bullock
|STEER
|Cleaning aide rusted away
|DUSTER
|After school I will get shelf
|SILL
|Bird in the nest
|HEN
|Wilt in passage
|SAG
|Words used as weapon
|SWORD
|Happy Londoners have powerful support
|PYLON
|Notes farm equipment has critic
|DETRACTOR
|Cruel sort of dosh
|LUCRE
|Cut in personnel
|CREW
|Lured over hard first barrier
|HURDLE
|Creatures of pride
|LIONS
|Sort tunes out outside – most unpleasant
|UNKINDEST
|Happening to be tumbling
|BEFALLING
|The ram’s turned into pet
|HAMSTER
|Share out a variable gossip
|HEARSAY
|For each experience has it
|PER
|Sensitive offer
|TENDER
|Horse running along bank
|SHORE
|Big look around building
|IGLOO
|Details of his pectorals
|SPEC