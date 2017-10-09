Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Robber prohibited something, we hear
|BANDIT
|Charge novice to touch
|FEEL
|Melanie has style
|ELAN
|About bird being yellow
|CRAVEN
|Arid sort of attack
|RAID
|Look for join, say
|SEEM
|Bound to alter diet
|TIED
|Level with the first woman
|EVE
|Exclude from pub
|BAR
|Tardy translating tale
|LATE
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Agreeable resort
|NICE
|Cordial drunk in gale
|GENIAL
|Pleased with relaxation
|EASE
|Arrange by type
|SORT
|Flexible bridge
|RUBBER
|Graduate gets prisoner some breakfast
|BACON
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|Ticket price sounds reasonable
|FARE
|Terribly mean to the Spanish – that’s hard
|ENAMEL
|Pledged to have shelf
|LEDGE
|Change during meditation
|EDIT
|Lied about being lazy
|IDLE
|Shopkeeper sounds more disgusting
|GROCER
|Bishop gets responsibility for more money
|BONUS
|New range of rage
|ANGER
|Orals set about star
|SOLAR
|Repeated with fuel
|PEAT
|Climbing around branch
|LIMB