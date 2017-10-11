Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Pressure and freedom is commonplace
|PLATITUDE
|Appears to be weaving machines
|LOOMS
|Furious corsair loses head
|IRATE
|Thus have time to get drunk
|SOT
|Youngster parking at university
|PUP
|Mine changed in manner
|MIEN
|Pretentious person rose up awkwardly
|POSEUR
|Slides for small children
|SKIDS
|Hear silent order
|LISTEN
|Picture one prisoner
|ICON
|Favourite dog, say
|PET
|Same level within carpark
|PAR
|Begin second quiche
|START
|A French object joins small items
|UNITS
|Gave beers out as drinks
|BEVERAGES
|Get beaten, having nothing approximate
|LOOSE
|Cricket match can be a trial
|TEST
|Stand on three legs, fall, and do over
|TRIPOD
|Suspend doctor and primate
|DRAPE
|Sells beam off, above reproach
|BLAMELESS
|Raise news about fatigue
|WEARINESS
|Fiend arranged no terms
|MONSTER
|Two chaps are foreign
|RUSSIAN
|Secret number initially protected at home
|PIN
|Confine boiler
|KETTLE
|Extent of small stride
|SPACE
|Credit one, myself, with felony
|CRIME
|Father has hesitation getting cat
|PUMA