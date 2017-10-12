Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Reinforce a cushion
|BOLSTER
|Dare to work with the French businessman
|DEALER
|Shout about man being dependent
|RELIANT
|Secures site badly
|TIES
|Teashop in town stocks stronger drink
|PINT
|I step out on the slope
|PISTE
|Charge on time and distance
|FEET
|Meagre sort of hint
|THIN
|Raid carried out by old medium
|RADIO
|Rent out a wader
|TERN
|Disrupt loud pastime
|LUDO
|Belittle each new writer
|CHEAPEN
|Needless to lose ship bait
|NEEDLE
|Rest set out ways
|STREETS
|Brooding about god
|ODIN
|Father, terribly tired, had a good time
|PARTIED
|Spilt beer on top of the hat
|BERET
|Raw materials from the forest
|ORES
|Ghost finds journalist enthusiastic
|SPIRITED
|Awful to rent out
|ROTTEN
|Suggest getting familiar
|INTIMATE
|Ape mixed up vegetable
|PEA
|Hides veils
|SHROUDS
|Hitting with container
|TIN
|Disturbance about a scarf
|FRACAS
|Terribly nuts about English songs
|TUNES
|Loaned fast
|LENT
|Liberate at no cost
|FREE