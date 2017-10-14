Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Hit by small lorry
|STRUCK
|Cut in produce
|CROP
|River forms new line
|NILE
|Nag about gold on a fibre
|ANGORA
|Complaint at use of cane
|ACNE
|Wine producer in different vein
|VINE
|Encounter some chicken, say
|MEET
|Agree with the head
|NOD
|Sticking with twitch
|TIC
|Greek poet loses right to residence
|HOME
|A victory on river
|AVON
|Made out title
|DAME
|Pay to get comfortable
|SETTLE
|Walk at speed
|PACE
|Complain to bird
|RAIL
|Canter off in daze
|TRANCE
|Some locusts are small and affectionate
|SWARM
|Change gear in anger
|RAGE
|Jack’s a card
|KNAVE
|People of basic language
|CLAN
|Modern centre design
|RECENT
|Beg for new pedal
|PLEAD
|Time to order something
|ITEM
|Repeat in the choir
|ECHO
|Rascal gets one type of seafood
|SCAMPI
|Organised tour around daughter’s house
|TUDOR
|Start playing notes
|ONSET
|Article with yours truly as subject
|THEME
|Revealing about beef
|VEAL
|College of note, possibly
|ETON