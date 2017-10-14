Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Hit by small lorry STRUCK
Cut in produce CROP
River forms new line NILE
Nag about gold on a fibre ANGORA
Complaint at use of cane ACNE
Wine producer in different vein VINE
Encounter some chicken, say MEET
Agree with the head NOD
Sticking with twitch TIC
Greek poet loses right to residence HOME
A victory on river AVON
Made out title DAME
Pay to get comfortable SETTLE
Walk at speed PACE
Complain to bird RAIL
Canter off in daze TRANCE
Some locusts are small and affectionate SWARM
Change gear in anger RAGE
Jack’s a card KNAVE
People of basic language CLAN
Modern centre design RECENT
Beg for new pedal PLEAD
Time to order something ITEM
Repeat in the choir ECHO
Rascal gets one type of seafood SCAMPI
Organised tour around daughter’s house TUDOR
Start playing notes ONSET
Article with yours truly as subject THEME
Revealing about beef VEAL
College of note, possibly ETON