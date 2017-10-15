Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Heath has time for car MOTOR
Money for officers BRASS
Woman gets married with energy VIM
Wild capers produce tricky situation SCRAPE
Enticement for horse? SPUR
Feel modest about growth ELM
Criticise expert getting a universal remedy PANACEA
Playwright has right peripheral PRINTER
Animal in glasses ASS
Test former spouse in the morning EXAM
Resentment is strangely rugged GRUDGE
Hearsay about organ EAR
Come in from barren terrain ENTER
Principle of reversibility? TENET
Teacher has bit of triumph MASTERPIECE
Removal includes eggs OVA
Tear out of Tripoli RIP
Crawler in charge of jelly ASPIC
Make bed useful for accountant? SPREADSHEET
Wonderful game is played MEGA
Drama about an animal RAM
Favourite cat, say PET
Neither out of ignorance NOR
Inappropriate sort of paint INAPT
Border of hedges EDGE
Maiden’s help AID
Rodent inside crate RAT
You relaxed around river URE