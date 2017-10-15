Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Heath has time for car
|MOTOR
|Money for officers
|BRASS
|Woman gets married with energy
|VIM
|Wild capers produce tricky situation
|SCRAPE
|Enticement for horse?
|SPUR
|Feel modest about growth
|ELM
|Criticise expert getting a universal remedy
|PANACEA
|Playwright has right peripheral
|PRINTER
|Animal in glasses
|ASS
|Test former spouse in the morning
|EXAM
|Resentment is strangely rugged
|GRUDGE
|Hearsay about organ
|EAR
|Come in from barren terrain
|ENTER
|Principle of reversibility?
|TENET
|Teacher has bit of triumph
|MASTERPIECE
|Removal includes eggs
|OVA
|Tear out of Tripoli
|RIP
|Crawler in charge of jelly
|ASPIC
|Make bed useful for accountant?
|SPREADSHEET
|Wonderful game is played
|MEGA
|Drama about an animal
|RAM
|Favourite cat, say
|PET
|Neither out of ignorance
|NOR
|Inappropriate sort of paint
|INAPT
|Border of hedges
|EDGE
|Maiden’s help
|AID
|Rodent inside crate
|RAT
|You relaxed around river
|URE