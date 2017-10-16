Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Count as substance
|MATTER
|Contemporary with part-timer
|TEMP
|Made off with dairy product
|EDAM
|Seafood for short person
|SHRIMP
|Just a lake
|MERE
|We’re off to get jug
|EWER
|Life-changing tool
|FILE
|Dog returned to exalted figure
|GOD
|Same level within department
|PAR
|Recalled about visit
|CALL
|Repeat in the choir
|ECHO
|Fight to get beam
|SPAR
|Singer forced to give up work
|RESIGN
|Tease endlessly over trouser bottom
|SEAT
|A novel once more
|ANEW
|Declare at cricket match
|ATTEST
|Artisan’s mother and child
|MASON
|Period in Outer Mongolia
|TERM
|Drive back to see film about parking
|REPEL
|Dull meat recipe
|TAME
|Come out east and join
|EMERGE
|Beg for new pedal
|PLEAD
|Healthy source of water
|WELL
|Chin-wagging a bit
|INCH
|Musical lubricant
|GREASE
|Finished with macaroni?
|PASTA
|Vital supplier devised a rota
|AORTA
|Meant to develop into artist
|MANET
|Cut in personnel
|CREW
|Item moving in the fourth dimension
|TIME