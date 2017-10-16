Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 17th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Count as substance MATTER
Contemporary with part-timer TEMP
Made off with dairy product EDAM
Seafood for short person SHRIMP
Just a lake MERE
We’re off to get jug EWER
Life-changing tool FILE
Dog returned to exalted figure GOD
Same level within department PAR
Recalled about visit CALL
Repeat in the choir ECHO
Fight to get beam SPAR
Singer forced to give up work RESIGN
Tease endlessly over trouser bottom SEAT
A novel once more ANEW
Declare at cricket match ATTEST
Artisan’s mother and child MASON
Period in Outer Mongolia TERM
Drive back to see film about parking REPEL
Dull meat recipe TAME
Come out east and join EMERGE
Beg for new pedal PLEAD
Healthy source of water WELL
Chin-wagging a bit INCH
Musical lubricant GREASE
Finished with macaroni? PASTA
Vital supplier devised a rota AORTA
Meant to develop into artist MANET
Cut in personnel CREW
Item moving in the fourth dimension TIME