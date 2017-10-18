Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Make sure table has inventory CHECKLIST
Dodge duel, wasting energy ELUDE
Find a tiny amount TRACE
Thus get wife animal SOW
Mound of distortions TOR
Note engineers have direction to make beer BREW
Abandon key trees, felled DESERT
Isolated a section APART
Hard work, getting a new catchphrase SLOGAN
Entrusted with oxidation RUST
Shade of credibility RED
Copper has pressure to get trophy CUP
Somehow hit road a bit THIRD
Journalist has soldiers improve EMEND
Nut relied on organising break INTERLUDE
Shoe worn round acceptable dwelling HOUSE
About to chop and bite CHEW
Kittens’ mess LITTER
Small animal’s ration SHARE
Brevity so different to loquacity VERBOSITY
Cited true form of virtue RECTITUDE
Widow has bet after party DOWAGER
Sort out strange podium ROSTRUM
He’s good at karate DAN
Oar can quietly confuse PADDLE
Stars, alternatively, take one on ORION
Stupendous, having to tilt UPEND
Cancellation includes room CELL