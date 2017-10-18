Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Make sure table has inventory
|CHECKLIST
|Dodge duel, wasting energy
|ELUDE
|Find a tiny amount
|TRACE
|Thus get wife animal
|SOW
|Mound of distortions
|TOR
|Note engineers have direction to make beer
|BREW
|Abandon key trees, felled
|DESERT
|Isolated a section
|APART
|Hard work, getting a new catchphrase
|SLOGAN
|Entrusted with oxidation
|RUST
|Shade of credibility
|RED
|Copper has pressure to get trophy
|CUP
|Somehow hit road a bit
|THIRD
|Journalist has soldiers improve
|EMEND
|Nut relied on organising break
|INTERLUDE
|Shoe worn round acceptable dwelling
|HOUSE
|About to chop and bite
|CHEW
|Kittens’ mess
|LITTER
|Small animal’s ration
|SHARE
|Brevity so different to loquacity
|VERBOSITY
|Cited true form of virtue
|RECTITUDE
|Widow has bet after party
|DOWAGER
|Sort out strange podium
|ROSTRUM
|He’s good at karate
|DAN
|Oar can quietly confuse
|PADDLE
|Stars, alternatively, take one on
|ORION
|Stupendous, having to tilt
|UPEND
|Cancellation includes room
|CELL