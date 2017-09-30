Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|The bar generated air
|BREATH
|Cease sending post
|STOP
|Finished some deliveries
|OVER
|Noble period
|AUGUST
|Herb that makes money
|MINT
|Give out the wrong time
|EMIT
|Auction ales off
|SALE
|Low-flying bird
|OWL
|Exclude from pub
|BAR
|Thus repeatedly mediocre
|SOSO
|Declare Vera to be mad
|AVER
|Maiden’s assistant
|AIDE
|Proper to put notes with coin
|DECENT
|Tardy translating tale
|LATE
|Owing to student conflict
|DUEL
|Athlete’s carpet
|RUNNER
|Eruption is fun
|BLAST
|Hence in another goal
|ERGO
|Stolen the Spanish accommodation
|HOTEL
|Dwelling on me is rotten
|SEMI
|Shape or tint heavenly body
|TRITON
|Design plate on flower part
|PETAL
|Officers’ room in confusion
|MESS
|Collapsed round part of church
|APSE
|Gently hold framework
|CRADLE
|Dull British country
|BLAND
|Arrange by command
|ORDER
|Cooked trout for instructor
|TUTOR
|Revealing about meat
|VEAL
|Incline to be thin
|LEAN