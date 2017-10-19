Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Surpass celestial event
|ECLIPSE
|German to knock father for drink
|GRAPPA
|Number have spoken about noise
|ORDINAL
|Reportedly nailed sensitivity
|TACT
|Marched around building
|ARCH
|Willing to join school sports
|GAMES
|The picture contained story
|EPIC
|Contented with accommodation
|TENT
|Reappear concerning dog
|RECUR
|Top of the address
|HEAD
|Boys — 50 — are terribly sad
|LADS
|At home, Dave somehow gets daughter occupied
|INVADED
|Search for animal
|FERRET
|Supposes old muscles take time
|EXPECTS
|Frog leaned to have a look
|OGLE
|Wind – endless prank of stomach
|GASTRIC
|Time to point chop out
|EPOCH
|Feline right inside wagon
|CART
|Emulated timid tea dance
|IMITATED
|Listen out and sign up
|ENLIST
|A Catholic cleric is exact
|ACCURATE
|Copy of paper
|APE
|Evaluate certain amount
|MEASURE
|Rendition’s conclusion
|END
|European miner wore fur
|ERMINE
|Heads off to terrible place
|HADES
|Remaining to one side
|LEFT
|Celebrate destiny, say
|FETE