Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Surpass celestial event ECLIPSE
German to knock father for drink GRAPPA
Number have spoken about noise ORDINAL
Reportedly nailed sensitivity TACT
Marched around building ARCH
Willing to join school sports GAMES
The picture contained story EPIC
Contented with accommodation TENT
Reappear concerning dog RECUR
Top of the address HEAD
Boys — 50 — are terribly sad LADS
At home, Dave somehow gets daughter occupied INVADED
Search for animal FERRET
Supposes old muscles take time EXPECTS
Frog leaned to have a look OGLE
Wind – endless prank of stomach GASTRIC
Time to point chop out EPOCH
Feline right inside wagon CART
Emulated timid tea dance IMITATED
Listen out and sign up ENLIST
A Catholic cleric is exact ACCURATE
Copy of paper APE
Evaluate certain amount MEASURE
Rendition’s conclusion END
European miner wore fur ERMINE
Heads off to terrible place HADES
Remaining to one side LEFT
Celebrate destiny, say FETE