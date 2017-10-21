Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Jog the memory about intellect
|REMIND
|God of the roses
|EROS
|More excited by city
|ROME
|Look for German weapon
|GLANCE
|Picture one prisoner
|ICON
|Ties up building place
|SITE
|Great deal of service
|MASS
|Originally called in one engineer
|NEE
|Father left friend
|PAL
|Look for shelter by right
|LEER
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Ours turned resentful
|SOUR
|Set tea out in the grounds
|ESTATE
|Reportedly look for join
|SEAM
|Boy managed to get earl to follow orders
|OBEY
|Rodney ran that way
|YONDER
|Royal form of lager
|REGAL
|Tom comes up with a form of defence
|MOAT
|Decorate new red ship
|DRESS
|Give out wrong time
|EMIT
|Modern centre design
|RECENT
|Feeling that may be common!
|SENSE
|Lies about some land
|ISLE
|Sailor finds the French skilful
|ABLE
|Garment for British parasite
|BLOUSE
|Stop cooking with European sauce
|PESTO
|Opponent has Yemen confused
|ENEMY
|Small fruit is weapon
|SPEAR
|Ask audibly for quarry
|PREY
|Group is prohibited, we hear
|BAND