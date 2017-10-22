Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bores about not being drunk
|SOBER
|Simple computer language
|BASIC
|Pickpocket acrobat during embrace
|ROB
|Decorated or terribly neat
|ORNATE
|Ticket price sounds reasonable
|FARE
|Draw boat
|TUG
|Reporters accept old wife has skill
|PROWESS
|The ram’s upset pet
|HAMSTER
|Caught sailor in lorry compartment
|CAB
|One’s oddest feature
|NOSE
|Time and motion list
|AGENDA
|One writer’s novel
|NEW
|Loner forced to sign up
|ENROL
|Indifferent to pressure in new diet
|TEPID
|Swindle makes brief adjustment
|SHORTCHANGE
|Are back for long time
|ERA
|Rubbish in grotto
|ROT
|Form new heaps
|SHAPE
|Dairy panel provides platter for brie?
|CHEESEBOARD
|Tolerate animal
|BEAR
|Go on at horse
|NAG
|Turn up on time at place
|PUT
|Alternatively get a paddle
|OAR
|Commiserated, hugging mean person
|MISER
|Melanie has style
|ELAN
|Tin from Tuscany
|CAN
|Procure from strange tradesman
|GET
|Fewer around animal
|EWE