Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Bores about not being drunk SOBER
Simple computer language BASIC
Pickpocket acrobat during embrace ROB
Decorated or terribly neat ORNATE
Ticket price sounds reasonable FARE
Draw boat TUG
Reporters accept old wife has skill PROWESS
The ram’s upset pet HAMSTER
Caught sailor in lorry compartment CAB
One’s oddest feature NOSE
Time and motion list AGENDA
One writer’s novel NEW
Loner forced to sign up ENROL
Indifferent to pressure in new diet TEPID
Swindle makes brief adjustment SHORTCHANGE
Are back for long time ERA
Rubbish in grotto ROT
Form new heaps SHAPE
Dairy panel provides platter for brie? CHEESEBOARD
Tolerate animal BEAR
Go on at horse NAG
Turn up on time at place PUT
Alternatively get a paddle OAR
Commiserated, hugging mean person MISER
Melanie has style ELAN
Tin from Tuscany CAN
Procure from strange tradesman GET
Fewer around animal EWE