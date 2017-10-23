Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 24th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic October 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Develop into vegetable SPROUT
Touched some material FELT
Change during meditation EDIT
Cleric equal to boy PARSON
Entrusted with oxidation RUST
Discard outhouse SHED
Pale sort of request PLEA
Point to the Spanish swimmer EEL
About to have nothing but deer ROE
Phase pets out STEP
Time to order something tiny MITE
Not good at needing money POOR
Odd lustre is consequence RESULT
Throw sots out TOSS
Regarded as part of the play, say SEEN
Old, saucy ace EXPERT
Wonderful purse, torn SUPER
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Nervous part of speech TENSE
Flames are terribly rife FIRE
English duets performing compositions ETUDES
Whole time alto was performing TOTAL
Hear about animal HARE
Lean on table LIST
Distant handset REMOTE
Fastenings novice must learn ROPES
Reticent about trees TERSE
Met to compose song MOTET
Press club IRON
Okay ruse is ruined SURE