Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers October 24th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Develop into vegetable
|SPROUT
|Touched some material
|FELT
|Change during meditation
|EDIT
|Cleric equal to boy
|PARSON
|Entrusted with oxidation
|RUST
|Discard outhouse
|SHED
|Pale sort of request
|PLEA
|Point to the Spanish swimmer
|EEL
|About to have nothing but deer
|ROE
|Phase pets out
|STEP
|Time to order something tiny
|MITE
|Not good at needing money
|POOR
|Odd lustre is consequence
|RESULT
|Throw sots out
|TOSS
|Regarded as part of the play, say
|SEEN
|Old, saucy ace
|EXPERT
|Wonderful purse, torn
|SUPER
|Unusual not to be well done
|RARE
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|Flames are terribly rife
|FIRE
|English duets performing compositions
|ETUDES
|Whole time alto was performing
|TOTAL
|Hear about animal
|HARE
|Lean on table
|LIST
|Distant handset
|REMOTE
|Fastenings novice must learn
|ROPES
|Reticent about trees
|TERSE
|Met to compose song
|MOTET
|Press club
|IRON
|Okay ruse is ruined
|SURE